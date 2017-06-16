BRIEF-WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 WideOpenWest Inc:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans
* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023
* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.