BRIEF-Wow Unlimited Media says CFO Bryant Pike to leave company

April 26 Wow Unlimited Media Inc:
* Wow Unlimited Media announces financial results for fiscal
year end 2016
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly loss per share $2.30
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly revenue C$3.45 million
versus c$3.54 million
* Announcing forthcoming departure of company's chief
financial officer, Bryant Pike
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - appointment of Wow's VP of
finance, Christine Read, to position of interim CFO effective
immediately
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - Pike will remain with co in a
consulting capacity to assist with transition to a successor CFO
until may 31, 2017
