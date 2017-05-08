版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-WPCS International files for secondary offering of up to 1.8 mln shares

May 8 WPCS International Inc:

* Files for secondary offering of up to 1.8 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qKPHp7) Further company coverage:
