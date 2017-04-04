BRIEF-WPCS International says board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 WPCS International Inc
* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm