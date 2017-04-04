版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-WPCS International says board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing

April 4 WPCS International Inc

* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
