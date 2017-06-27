BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

June 27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
Trust:
* WPT Industrial REIT announces US$96 million of
acquisitions and bought deal financing
* Both properties are being acquired free and clear of
existing debt financing
* Entered into agreements to acquire two distribution
properties in Oregon and Texas
* Purchase price for Portland property to be initially
satisfied using draw down from revolving credit facility
* REIT, Welsh Property Trust entered agreement to sell, on
a bought deal basis, about 9 million units of REIT at a price of
US$12.85 per unit
* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be
satisfied using proceeds from equity offering
* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be
satisfied drawing down from REIT's revolving credit facility
* Anticipates refinancing draw downs on revolving credit
facility with permanent financing at future date
* Offering consists of treasury offering of 5.8 million
units by REIT for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million
* Offering also consists of secondary offering of 3.1
million units by Welsh for gross proceeds of about $40 million
* Net proceeds from treasury offering will be used to repay
existing indebtedness under revolving credit facility
