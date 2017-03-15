版本:
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.203

March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Wpt industrial reit announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.203

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.218

* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - noi for 3 months ended december 31, 2016 was $13.6 million compared to $11.4 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
