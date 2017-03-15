BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.203

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* Wpt industrial reit announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.203
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.218
* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - noi for 3 months ended december 31, 2016 was $13.6 million compared to $11.4 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: