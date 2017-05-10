BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

May 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial REIT announces first quarter results; approves renewal of management agreements

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says occupancy remains strong at 98.4% at march 31, 2017

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says affo for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.205 per unit

* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust - same property noi increased 4.0% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to same period last year

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

* Qtrly AFFO per unit (diluted) $0.202