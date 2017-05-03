BRIEF-Wpx Energy reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Wpx Energy Inc
* Wpx Energy reports 1q 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and ngl sales of $209 million accounted for 83 percent of wpx's first-quarter 2017 total product revenues of $253 million
* Wpx energy inc - first-quarter oil volumes of 46,100 barrels per day
* Current production is approximately 55,000 bbl/d following startup of 14 new wells that began flowback in april.
* Wpx Energy Inc - permian midstream jv process on track with agreement expected midyear
* Wpx Energy Inc- total company production volumes of 90.0 mboe/d in first-quarter 2017 were up 1 percent versus. Fourth-Quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.