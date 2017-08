BRIEF-Wright Medical Group N.V. Q2 loss per share $0.20

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright Medical Group N.V. reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $755 million to $765 million

* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to $179.7 million

* Wright Medical Group N.V. says reaffirms previously provided 2017 annual guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $178.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $758.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: