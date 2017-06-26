BRIEF-WSFS Financial - acting U.S. Attorney for district of Delaware announces WSFS customer, was charged by Federal grand jury on June 15

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 WSFS Financial Corp:
* WSFS Financial - acting u.s. Attorney for district of Delaware announced that wsfs customer, zahid aslam, was charged by federal grand jury on june 15
* WSFS Financial - customer was charged in 3-count indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud & making false statements on loan applications to wsfs
* WSFS Financial - charges filed against tae kim, wsfs associate from 2013 to 2016 who was relationship manager for aslam, with whom he is charged with conspiring
* WSFS Financial - WSFS conducted investigation into matter, which included complete review of all loans originated by kim while he was employed
* Wsfs financial - as of may 31, wsfs' total exposure to customer in question was $4.8 million, which includes a $1.7 million exposure to an alleged nominee borrower
* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation has determined that loan fraud scheme was isolated to kim's dealings with aslam - sec filing
* Wsfs financial corp - currently does not expect that this matter will have a material adverse effect on company
* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation determined loans were used to finance aslam's purchase of existing and ongoing medical businesses Source text (bit.ly/2rUReX3) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.