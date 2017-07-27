FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 小时前
BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点32分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Wsfs Financial Corp:

* Wsfs reports 2q 2017 eps of $0.64, a 10% increase over 2q 2016; net revenue improves 20% over 2q 2016, driven by strong organic and acquisition growth in loans, deposits, and fee income

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsfs financial corp - ‍qtrly net interest income was $54.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 17% from 2q 2016​

* Qtrly core net revenue increased $13.9 million, or 19.5% from 2q 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

