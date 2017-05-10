BRIEF-WSP Global qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.49

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Wsp Global Inc
* Wsp global inc qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,633.9 million and $1,275.9 million, up 10.2% and 9.8%, respectively, compared to q1 2016
* Wsp global inc qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.49 per share
* Qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders $0.47 per share
* Qtrly backlog at $5,985.3 million, representing 10.6 months of revenues, up $316.5 million, or 5.6% compared to q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wsp global inc - full year 2017 financial outlook reiterated.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$2.63, revenue view c$5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit