BRIEF-WSP qtrly earnings per share $0.55

March 1 WSP Global Inc:

* WSP ends fiscal 2016 with strong financial results

* Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,798.4 million and $1,327.7 million, up 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to Q4 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* WSP Global Inc - backlog at quarter end of $5,668.8 million, up $469.1 million or 9.0% compared to 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.65, revenue view C$1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WSP Global Inc - 2016 funds from operations of $389.6 million, or $3.86 per share