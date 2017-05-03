BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 W&T Offshore Inc
* W&T Offshore announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 60 percent to $124.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 42,712 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day (or 3.8 million boe for quarter)
* Qtrly production averaged 42,712 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
* W&T Offshore Inc - total production was 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") in q1 of 2017
* W&T Offshore Inc - expect to receive $71.7 million in income tax refunds between 2017 and 2018
* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125.0 million
* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q2 total production 3.7 mmboe - 4.1 mmboe
* Sees FY 2017 total production of 15.2 mmboe - 16.8 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.