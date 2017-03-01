BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 W&T Offshore Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $115.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items
* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million boe
* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125 million
* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 40,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day 55pct of which was oil and natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.