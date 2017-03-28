版本:
BRIEF-WWE and Stubhub announce multi-year agreement

March 28 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* WWE® and Stubhub announce multi-year agreement

* Named Stubhub company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
