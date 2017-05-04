BRIEF-WWE Q1 earnings per share $0.01

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* wwe® reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* World wrestling entertainment inc - wwe network averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over q1 2017, which represented a 16% increase from q1 2016
* World wrestling entertainment inc qtrly revenue increased 10% to $188.4 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - raising low end of its projected range of subscribers for q2
* World wrestling entertainment inc - for q2 2017, company projects average paid subscribers of at least 1.63 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc - estimates q2 2017 adjusted oibda of approximately $13 million to $17 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees 2017 adjusted oibda of $100 million
* World wrestling entertainment inc sees adjusted oibda for first half of 2017 that is essentially flat to prior year period
* World wrestling entertainment inc - anticipates "significant" year-over-year growth in adjusted oibda over second half of 2017
* Q1 revenue view $183.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.