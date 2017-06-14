版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-WWE Live returns to China with first-ever show in Shenzhen

June 14 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* WWE® Live returns to China with first-ever show in Shenzhen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
