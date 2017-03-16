BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide prices $300 mln of notes due 2024 and $400 mln of notes due 2027

March 16 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham worldwide prices $300 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2024 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due
2027
* Wyndham worldwide corp- 2024 notes will bear interest at
rate of 4.150% per year and 2027 notes will bear interest at
rate of 4.500% per year
* Wyndham worldwide corp says 2024 notes were offered to
public at a price of 99.818% of principal amount
* Wyndham worldwide corp says 2027 notes were offered to
public at a price of 99.775% of principal amount
