18 小时内
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q2 earnings per share $0.75
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点03分 / 18 小时内

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q2 earnings per share $0.75

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍increases full-year EPS guidance​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍announces plan to become two publicly traded hospitality companies​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍ updates adjusted diluted EPS for full year 2017 to approximately $6.04 to $6.24​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - reiterates FY revenues of approximately $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.18, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍ Q2 domestic same-store REVPAR increased 2.8% compared with Q2 of 2016​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍ in constant currency, Q2 global system-wide, same-store REVPAR increased 3.3%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

