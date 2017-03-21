BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide says issued $300 mln aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct notes due 2027
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2024 notes bear interest at rate of 4.150 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - 2027 notes bear interest at a rate of 4.500 pct per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year Source text: (bit.ly/2nyoMLz) Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing