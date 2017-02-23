版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts announces Craig Billings as CFO

Feb 23 Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Wynn Resorts announces Craig S. Billings as chief financial officer

* Says billings will replace Stephen Cootey, who will be departing company to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
