BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Wynn Resorts Ltd:
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
* Wynn Resorts Ltd - Wynn Las Vegas Llc intends to satisfy and discharge indenture governing 2022 notes and redeem any 2022 notes not tendered
* Wynn resorts-units to use proceeds from offering to purchase any and all of issuers' outstanding $900 million amount of 5.375pct first mortgage notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.