版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount

May 4 Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027

* Wynn Resorts Ltd - Wynn Las Vegas Llc intends to satisfy and discharge indenture governing 2022 notes and redeem any 2022 notes not tendered

* Wynn resorts-units to use proceeds from offering to purchase any and all of issuers' outstanding $900 million amount of 5.375pct first mortgage notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
