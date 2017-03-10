版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Ltd's CEO Stephen A. Wynn's 2016 total compensation $28.2 mln

March 10 Wynn Resorts Ltd

* Wynn Resorts Ltd - CEO Stephen A. Wynn's 2016 total compensation was $28.2 million versus $20.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nmKgY3) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐