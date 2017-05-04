版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts prices $900 mln debt private offering

May 4 Wynn Resorts Ltd

* Wynn Resorts announces pricing of private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027

* Says notes will be issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
