BRIEF-X-Terra Resources announces a non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 X-terra Resources Inc:
* X-Terra Resources announces a non-brokered private placement
* X-Terra Resources Inc - offering maximum of 4.7 million units at a price of $0.24 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing