BRIEF-Xactly sees Q1 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 to $0.10

March 8 Xactly Corp:

* Xactly reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $24.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $24 million

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 to $0.10

* Sees Q1 2018 gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Sees FY 2018 gaap loss per share $0.59 to $0.67

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $111 million to $115 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $23.8 million to $24.8 million

* Xactly CORP - gaap net loss for Q4 of fiscal 2017 was loss of $4.1 million compared to loss of $5.9 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Xactly Corp - non-gaap net loss for Q4 of fiscal 2017 was loss of $1.5 million compared to a non-gaap net loss of $4.5 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Xactly Corp - for full year of fiscal 2018, Xactly expects non-gaap net loss in range of $10.2 to $7.6 million