BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln

May 30 Xactly Corp:

* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners

* Xactly Corp - deal for ‍$15.65 in cash per share,​

* Xactly Corp - Xactly's headquarters will remain in San Jose

* Xactly - under terms of agreement, affiliates of vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Xactly common stock for a total value of about $564 million

* Xactly Corp - Xactly will not hold a conference call to discuss earnings due to announced sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
