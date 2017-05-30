BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln

May 30 Xactly Corp:
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by
vista equity partners
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by
Vista Equity Partners
* Xactly Corp - deal for $15.65 in cash per share,
* Xactly Corp - Xactly's headquarters will remain in San
Jose
* Xactly - under terms of agreement, affiliates of vista
will acquire all outstanding shares of Xactly common stock for a
total value of about $564 million
* Xactly Corp - under terms of agreement, affiliates of
vista to acquire all outstanding shares of co's common stock for
approximately $564 million
* Xactly Corp - Xactly will not hold a conference call to
discuss earnings due to announced sale of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: