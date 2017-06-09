版本:
BRIEF-XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

June 9 XBiotech Inc:

* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis

* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study for colorectal cancer​ as findings not sufficient to meet efficacy or threshold

* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of therapy based on successful completion of European study

* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase III study for colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
