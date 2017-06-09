BRIEF-XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

June 9 XBiotech Inc:
* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for
colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis
* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis
* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study
for colorectal cancer as findings not sufficient to meet
efficacy or threshold
* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of
therapy based on successful completion of European study
* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further
understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase
III study for colorectal cancer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)