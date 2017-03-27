BRIEF-XBiotech announces on-time submission to the EMA

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Xbiotech Inc
* Xbiotech announces on-time submission to the ema
* Xbiotech - completed on time and confirmed receipt of its march 22, 2017 submission of responses to remaining ema queries related to its maa
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results