BRIEF-XBiotech announces on-time submission to the EMA

March 27 Xbiotech Inc

* Xbiotech announces on-time submission to the ema

* Xbiotech - completed on time and confirmed receipt of its march 22, 2017 submission of responses to remaining ema queries related to its maa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
