BRIEF-Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Xbiotech Inc
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
* Xbiotech - entered into definitive agreements to sell an aggregate of approximately US$31 million of common shares in a registered direct offering
* Xbiotech - net proceeds of offering will be used primarily for continued development of Xbiotech's clinical programs, among others
* Xbiotech - transaction was completed from company's shelf registration at $13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.