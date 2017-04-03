BRIEF-XBiotech announces top-line results for 514G3 antibody therapy in serious staphylococcus aureus infections

Naspers investors see billions trapped by China success
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
April 3 XBiotech Inc
* XBiotech announces top-line results for 514G3 antibody therapy in serious staphylococcus aureus infections
* XBiotech Inc - no drug-related adverse events were observed at any of dose escalation levels for 514G3 antibody therapy
* XBiotech Inc - total of 28 SAES in 15 patients were reported during study period including 4 deaths
* XBiotech Inc - "although deaths observed in treatment arm of study did not appear to be drug-related, this will warrant careful evaluation in larger studies"
* XBiotech Inc - four deaths occurred in treatment arm versus none in placebo group in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.