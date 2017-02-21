版本:
BRIEF-Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study

Feb 21 Xbiotech Inc:

* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study

* Xbiotech Inc - IDMC reported that FDA fast-tracked study had no safety concerns

* Xbiotech Inc - FDA fast-tracked study's indications of efficacy were sufficient to recommend proceeding with study without modification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
