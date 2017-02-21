BRIEF-Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Xbiotech Inc:
* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study
* Xbiotech Inc - IDMC reported that FDA fast-tracked study had no safety concerns
* Xbiotech Inc - FDA fast-tracked study's indications of efficacy were sufficient to recommend proceeding with study without modification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada