BRIEF-Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Xbiotech Inc:
* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study
* Xbiotech Inc - IDMC reported that FDA fast-tracked study had no safety concerns
* Xbiotech Inc - IDMC reported indications of efficacy were sufficient to recommend proceeding with study without modification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett