May 18 Xbiotech Inc

* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe

* Xbiotech - co plans to promptly notify EMA of its request for a re-examination and will have 60 days to submit its grounds for appeal - SEC filing