BRIEF-Xcel Brands Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

March 21 Xcel Brands Inc

* Xcel brands announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
