BRIEF-Xcel energy Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 from cont ops

April 27 Xcel Energy Inc
* Xcel energy first quarter 2017 earnings report
* Xcel energy reaffirms 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings
guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing
operations
* Xcel energy inc - qtrly total operating revenues $2.95
billion versus. $2.77 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xcel energy inc - 2017 capital rider revenue is projected
to increase by $60 million to $70 million over 2016 levels
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Xcel energy inc - xcel energy's total capital investment
for proposed wind ownership projects is approximately $4.2
billion for 2017-2021
