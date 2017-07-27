FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel energy second quarter 2017 earnings report

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings guidance is $2.25 to $2.35 per share

* Expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 4 percent to 6 percent

* Xcel Energy Inc qtrly total operating revenues $2.64 billion versus $2.50 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below