版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 03:52 BJT

BRIEF-Xcel Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.9 pct to $0.36/share

Feb 22 Xcel Energy Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share

* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐