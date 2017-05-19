版本:
中国
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Xcel Energy shareholders disapprove separation of chairman and CEO roles proposal

May 19 Xcel Energy Inc

* Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal presented at meeting on separation of roles of chairman and CEO - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAkEd4) Further company coverage:
