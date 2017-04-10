BRIEF-Xcerra Corp to be acquired for approximately $580 mln by Unic Capital Management

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
April 10 Xcerra Corp
* Xcerra Corp to be acquired for approximately $580m by Unic Capital Management, an affiliate of Sino IC Capital
* Agreement under which Unic Capital Management will acquire all outstanding shares of Xcerra for $10.25 per share in cash
* Board of directors has unanimously approved transaction,Xcerra expects no changes to day-to-day operations of company
* Xcerra expects no changes to day-to-day operations of company and expects that Xcerra's existing management will continue to run company
* Transaction price represents approximately a 16 percent premium to Xcerra's average closing price over 30 trading day period ending April 7, 2017
* Deal requires Xcerra to pay termination fee of $14.3 million to affiliate of Sino IC Capital if Xcerra terminates merger due to superior offer
* Deal requires Xcerra to pay termination fee of $22.8 million to an affiliate of Sino IC Capital if Xcerra terminates deal following go-shop period
* Merger includes "go-shop" period, during which Xcerra to actively solicit alternative proposals from third parties for next 35 days through May 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
