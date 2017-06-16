BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Xencor Inc-
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
* Xencor Inc - every other week intravenous administration of xmab5871 in patients with active igg4-rd has been well tolerated
* Xencor Inc - 6 patients attained disease remission (an igg4-rd responder index of 0) in study
* Xencor Inc - no severe aes deemed related to xmab5871 were reported
* Xencor Inc - as of april 18, 10 patients have completed study, 3 of whom discontinued early as reported previously in nov 2016, 5 patients are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.