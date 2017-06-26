版本:
BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences commences patient enrollment in phase 2 study evaluating XBIO-101 in conjunction with Progestin therapy for the treatment of endometrial cancer

June 26 Xenetic Biosciences Inc

* Xenetic Biosciences commences patient enrollment in phase 2 study evaluating XBIO-101 in conjunction with Progestin therapy for the treatment of endometrial cancer

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc- Patient dosing expected in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
