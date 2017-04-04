版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences names new CFO

April 4 Xenetic Biosciences Inc

* Xenetic biosciences expands executive management team with appointment of James F. Parslow, MBA, CPA as chief financial officer

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc says has appointed James F. Parslow as chief financial officer, effective April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
