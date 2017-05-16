版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.34

May 16 Xenetic Biosciences Inc-

* Xenetic Biosciences reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update

* Xenetic Biosciences -on track to commence patient recruitment for lead product candidate xbio-101 for treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐