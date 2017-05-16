BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.34

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Xenetic Biosciences Inc-
* Xenetic Biosciences reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update
* Xenetic Biosciences -on track to commence patient recruitment for lead product candidate xbio-101 for treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer
* Xenetic Biosciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.