BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.34

May 16 Xenetic Biosciences Inc-

* Xenetic Biosciences reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update

* Xenetic Biosciences -on track to commence patient recruitment for lead product candidate xbio-101 for treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.34