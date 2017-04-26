BRIEF-Xenon acquires potassium channel modulator epilepsy treatment

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals inc says phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial beginning in mid-2018
* Xenon expands ion channel neurology pipeline with acquisition of new potassium channel modulator for the treatment of epilepsy
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Xenon anticipates filing an IND, or IND equivalent, to initiate a phase 1 first-in-man clinical trial in Q4 of 2017
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals inc says anticipates filing an IND, or IND equivalent, to initiate a phase 1 first-in-man clinical trial in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: