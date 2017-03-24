BRIEF-Xenon Pharma says XEN801 did not meet endpoints in mid-stage study

March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet
efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with
moderate to severe acne
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - XEN801 did demonstrate a
favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related
serious adverse events
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results also show that xen801
did not demonstrate statistical significance relative to key
secondary efficacy endpoints
