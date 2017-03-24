版本:
BRIEF-Xenon Pharma says XEN801 did not meet endpoints in mid-stage study

March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - XEN801 did demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results also show that xen801 did not demonstrate statistical significance relative to key secondary efficacy endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
