2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals reports qtrly loss per share $0.43

May 9 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals - For quarter ended March 31, 2017, Xenon reported total revenue of $0.02 million, compared to $0.6 million for same period in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
