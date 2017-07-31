BRIEF-Xerium Q2 loss per share $0.21

July 31 (Reuters) - Xerium Technologies Inc

* Xerium reports Q2 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 sales $120.3 million versus $124 million

* Qtrly order backlog at $171 million, flat to Q2 2016 backlog levels

* Xerium Technologies Inc - ‍company reiterates previously disclosed guidance for 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA to about at least 2016 levels​

* Xerium Technologies Inc - free cash flow is expected to improve substantially in second half of 2017

* Xerium Technologies Inc - ‍now expects full-year free cash flow to be in low-teens range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: