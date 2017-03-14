版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox announces pricing terms of offers to exchange outstanding notes

March 14 Xerox Corp

* Xerox announces pricing terms of offers to exchange outstanding notes

* Xerox announces pricing terms of offers to exchange outstanding notes

* Xerox corp -pricing terms of its offer to purchase $300 million in debt and exchange additional $300 million existing debt for new 4.070% senior notes due march 17, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐