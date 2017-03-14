BRIEF-Xerox announces pricing terms of offers to exchange outstanding notes

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 14 Xerox Corp
* Xerox announces pricing terms of offers to exchange outstanding notes
* Xerox corp -pricing terms of its offer to purchase $300 million in debt and exchange additional $300 million existing debt for new 4.070% senior notes due march 17, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm